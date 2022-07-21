Embassy REIT inks 1.8 million sq ft lease deals in June quarter

“We have been resilient in the last two years, but we are embarking on a growth phase now. We are witnessing expansion across tech occupiers and global captives in India, with Bangalore continuing to lead India’s office demand revival. We are seeing higher demand from large banks and the BFSI (banking, financial services and insurance). We are also focused on smaller but high- growth occupiers. In the last 12 months, we have added 33 such new occupiers, so while the lease sizes maybe smaller, these companies would continue to expand," Vikaash Khdloya, CEO, Embassy REIT said in an interview.