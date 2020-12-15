Embassy REIT, PNB and IDBI Bank launch share sales to raise up to $1.7 billion

MUMBAI : In a sign of the abundant liquidity chasing Indian stocks, three companies - Blackstone backed Embassy Office Parks REIT and state owned banks Punjab National Bank (PNB) and IDBI Bank - on Tuesday launched their respective share sales, so-called qualified institutional placement (QIP) offering, collectively eyeing to raise up to Rs12,677 crore ($1.7 billion).

Embassy REIT, which launched the first such follow-on institutional share sale by a listed REIT in India, is looking to raise up to Rs3,677 crore (approximately $500 million), as per deal terms seen by Mint.

While the floor price for the deal has been fixed at Rs348.38 per unit as per Sebi formula, the REIT is offering the shares at an indicative offer price of Rs331-335 per unit. The offer price is a discount of around 5.8% - 6.9% to the last closing price of Rs355.45 on the BSE.

Investment banks Axis Capital, Morgan Stanley and others are advising Embassy REIT on the share sale.

The REIT will use the money to fund the acquisition of Embassy Tech Village assets from affiliates of sponsors Embassy Group and Blackstone Group Lp and other shareholders for around $1.3 billion, which was announced last month.

State-owned lender PNB, which also launched its QIP on Tuesday, has set a base issue size of Rs3,500 crore for its share sale, but can upsize the deal to Rs7,000 crore depending on the demand.

The lender is looking to sell shares at an indicative offer price of Rs35.50 per share, a discount of 12.56% to its last closing price of Rs40.6 on the NSE, as per deal terms seen by Mint.

“Our Bank intends to utilize the Net Proceeds towards (i) augmenting our Bank’s Tier I Capital to meet the Basel III and to support growth plans and to enhance the business of our Bank; and/ or, (ii) general corporate requirements or any other purposes," PNB said in a offer document filed with the stock exchanges.

Investment banks ICICI Securities, Axis Capital, Edelweiss and others are advising PNB on the share sale.

The third company to launch its institutional share sale - IDBI Bank Ltd - has set a base issue size of Rs1,000 crore for its share sale, but can upsize the deal by another Rs1,000 crore depending on investor demand.

The bank is looking to sell shares at an indicative offer price of Rs38.6 per share, a discount of 8.96% to its last closing price of Rs42.4 on the NSE, as per deal terms seen by Mint.

“Our Bank intends to use the Net Proceeds to augment its capital adequacy thereby enhancing the long-term resources of our Bank and to maintain sufficient liquidity for meeting funding requirements of its business activities," IDBI Bank said in its offer document.

ICICI Securities, Axis Capital and Credit Suisse are managing the IDBI Bank share sale.

Last week another state owned lender - Canara Bank - raised Rs2,000 crore through its institutional share sale.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via