Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Embassy Reit raises nearly 2,600 cr via debentures
Excess cash with banks averaged Rs39,700 crore ($6.2 billion) last week, compared to a peak of more than 5 trillion rupees in March, according to Bloomberg Intelligence India Banking Liquidity Index. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Embassy Reit raises nearly 2,600 cr via debentures

1 min read . 11:20 PM IST Madhurima Nandy

We will use the funds raised to refinance a portion of the in-place Embassy TechVillage debt, Mike Holland, CEO of Embassy Reit said

Embassy Office Parks Reit, the country’s first listed real estate investment trust, on Friday said it has raised 2,600 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to refinance existing debt of its office park Embassy Tech Village in Bengaluru.

Embassy Office Parks Reit, the country’s first listed real estate investment trust, on Friday said it has raised 2,600 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to refinance existing debt of its office park Embassy Tech Village in Bengaluru.

The firm said it has successfully priced and allotted through a private placement 2,600 crore, or $351 million, of secured NCDs at a 6.40% quarterly coupon. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market of BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The firm said it has successfully priced and allotted through a private placement 2,600 crore, or $351 million, of secured NCDs at a 6.40% quarterly coupon. The NCDs will be listed on the wholesale debt market of BSE.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

“The attractive rate at which we have raised this bond and our execution timelines have once again demonstrated market confidence in high-quality borrowers like Embassy Reit. We will use the funds raised to refinance a portion of the in-place Embassy TechVillage debt. Post this bond raise, we continue to maintain conservative leverage ratios and retain our flexibility to finance future growth," Mike Holland, chief executive officer, Embassy Reit, said.

On 12 January, the debenture committee of the board of directors of the manager to Embassy REIT approved the issue of NCDs.

In December, Embassy Reit had said it has raised $501 million through a qualified institutional placement of its units.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.