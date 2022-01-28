Embassy REIT raises new leasing guidance to 1 million sq ft in FY22

“We feel we are past the bottom of covid impact. We have a strong leasing pipeline of 300,000-400,000 sq ft. The positive leasing momentum gives us the confidence to increase our guidance for the full year FY2022 as we look beyond the external challenges of the past two years. There may be some delay in signing leases but we don’t think the fundamentals of India’s office market are damaged," Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy REIT said in an interview.