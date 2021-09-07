Embassy REIT raises 300 crore via NCD issue

“Following the recent IRDAI approval permitting insurance companies to invest in REIT debt, we are delighted to announce the first-ever bond raise by an Indian REIT with robust participation from the domestic insurance sector. This marks an important milestone in Embassy REIT’s ongoing efforts to diversify our debt investor base and also continues the trend of reduction in our cost of debt. This successful placement reiterates investor confidence in the long-term growth story of Embassy REIT and is the first of a number of refinance packages planned for this year," said Aravind Maiya, chief financial officer, Embassy REIT.