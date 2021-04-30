Embassy REIT sees near-term headwinds due to new covid wave

In a report, ICICI Securities said the REIT’s office rental collections were robust, with collections of over 99% in 2020-21 and the REIT portfolio has achieved contracted rental increases of 13% on 8.4 million sq. ft. However, the onset of the second covid wave from March 2021 in India has led to occupiers again becoming cautious and holding back fresh leasing decisions and rationalizing existing office spaces," ICICI Securities said a report on Friday.

