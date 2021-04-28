BENGALURU: Embassy Reit, the first listed real estate investment trust in India, on Wednesday said it has subscribed to the WELL Portfolio programme by the International WELL Building Institute (IWBI) to create healthier office buildings and business ecosystems in the country.

IWBI helps in advancing health and well-being in buildings, communities and organizations. Embassy Reit’s participation in IWBI’s WELL Portfolio programme augments its commitment to creating healthier and safer office environments as health and wellness take centrestage in a post covid-19 office environment, the company said.

Since last year, top commercial real estate developers have been getting global certifications of their offices being covid-safe and hygienic, even as physical occupancy in workplaces remained low. However, developers want to ensure that they meet international safety standards when people eventually return to work.

Global certifications will also help woo potential global tenants who aim to take up new space in India.

“For our over 200 blue-chip occupiers and the 250,000 employees who occupy our properties, the office is their home. Therefore, ensuring the safety, health and well-being, and business continuity of our park occupiers is of paramount importance to us. Our participation in the WELL Portfolio program for the next five years reaffirms our priority commitment to the health and well-being of workers and visitors first, and of fostering a safer and healthier environment for businesses from all around the world to flourish and grow," said Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy Reit.

Most of Embassy Reit’s properties are platinum or gold certified with all new developments designed to be LEED Gold certified.

“Embassy Reit can now advance health and well-being at scale for its employees, clients and all stakeholders who spend time in their portfolio spaces," said Rachel Hodgdon, president and CEO, IWBI. “We are highly encouraged to see their continued leadership in this vital space, and we are proud to support our WELL Portfolio members in prioritizing people’s health and well-being as they plan for reopening workplaces."

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.