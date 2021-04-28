Embassy Reit subscribes to WELL portfolio programme for safe office buildings

“For our over 200 blue-chip occupiers and the 250,000 employees who occupy our properties, the office is their home. Therefore, ensuring the safety, health and well-being, and business continuity of our park occupiers is of paramount importance to us. Our participation in the WELL Portfolio program for the next five years reaffirms our priority commitment to the health and well-being of workers and visitors first, and of fostering a safer and healthier environment for businesses from all around the world to flourish and grow," said Michael Holland, CEO, Embassy Reit.