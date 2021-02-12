The board of directors of Embassy Office Parks Management Services Private Limited (EOPMSPL), manager to Embassy REIT, at its Board Meeting declared a distribution of ₹431.30 crore for 3Q FY2021. This translates to a Distribution per Unit (DPU) of ₹4.55 for the third quarter on the expanded unit base of 947.89 million units, post the issuance of 176.23 million new units in December 2020 in connection with the acquisition of Embassy TechVillage (ETV).