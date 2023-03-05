Embattled Adani Group's $2 bn worth foreign currency bonds due for repayment in 20242 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2023, 06:36 PM IST
- Between July 2015 to 2022, the Group borrowed over $10 billion in foreign currency bonds. Of the total, around $1.15 billion of bonds matured in 2020 and 2022.
Embattled Adani Group has approximately $2 billion in foreign-currency bonds which are set for repayment in 2024. There are no bond maturities in 2023, however, three Adani companies' bond issuance is due the next year. Currently, Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy empire is under the market radar for a host of allegations after the Hindenburg report.
