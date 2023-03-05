Embattled Adani Group has approximately $2 billion in foreign-currency bonds which are set for repayment in 2024. There are no bond maturities in 2023, however, three Adani companies' bond issuance is due the next year. Currently, Gautam Adani's ports-to-energy empire is under the market radar for a host of allegations after the Hindenburg report.

