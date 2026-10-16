Embraer announces deal to acquire 51% stake in Mahindra Group's Novavayu Aerospace: All you need to know

Brazilian aerospace major Embraer has entered into an agreement to purchase a 51% stake in Novavayu Aerospace Limited (NAL), an Indian firm owned by the Mahindra Group.

The deal is likely to be finalised by December 1, 2026, and is expected to strengthen Embraer's footprint in India's commercial aviation and defence industries, Brasil 247 reported.

Citing Brazilian newspaper Valor Econômico, Brasil 247 said the proposed investment highlights India's growing importance to Embraer's global expansion strategy and its plans to scale up aerospace operations in the country.

The acquisition will give Embraer a majority stake in Novavayu Aerospace and deepen its association with the Mahindra Group, according to the report. The deal marks an expansion of the Brazilian manufacturer's business operations in India, particularly in the aviation and defence sectors.

The agreement comes amid rising demand for air travel in India, expansion of regional air connectivity and ongoing efforts to modernise the country's military aircraft fleet. India has also attracted several international aerospace manufacturers seeking to establish or expand their presence through partnerships with domestic companies.

Embraer's acquisition of a majority stake in Novavayu Aerospace will give the Brazilian manufacturer a stronger operational presence in India and expand its association with domestic industry players. The deal also establishes a local corporate base for the company as it looks to expand its business in the country.

The acquisition comes amid continued expansion in India's commercial aviation sector, supported by growing passenger traffic and the development of regional air connectivity. Demand for flights connecting smaller cities has also increased the focus on regional aviation and aircraft suited to shorter routes, reported ANI.

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In the defence sector, India has been pursuing military modernisation alongside efforts to expand domestic aerospace manufacturing. Embraer's proposed partnership with Mahindra places the Brazilian manufacturer alongside an established Indian industrial group as it expands its presence in the country's aviation and defence markets.

‘India is a highly important trading partner for Brazil’: Brazilian Min Brazilian Industry and Trade Minister Márcio Fernando Elias Rosa recently met Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on the sidelines of the G20 trade talks in the United States, where the two sides discussed strengthening economic and defence ties between the countries, as per ANI.

Emphasising India's importance to Brazil's trade relations, Elias Rosa said, "India is a highly important trading partner for Brazil. It is an economy that is important to the whole world. What we discussed is about potentially having an agreement between the 2 economies."

The Brazilian minister also indicated that discussions covered possible cooperation in the aerospace and security sectors, including investments related to aircraft manufacturer Embraer.