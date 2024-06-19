Embraer Explores Sale of E2 Regional Jets to Latam Airlines, Gol
Embraer is in talks to sell E2 regional jets to Latam Airlines Group SA and Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA as the planemaker looks to almost double annual revenue to $10 billion by 2030, according to Chief Executive Officer Francisco Gomes Neto.
