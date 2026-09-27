Embraer partners with Mahindra for IAF’s 60 transport plane tender, teams up with Adani for commercial planes

Embraer, a Brazilian aerospace firm, has announced a partnership with the Mahindra Group. This covers India's 60-aircraft Multi-Role Transport Aircraft programme. They will offer their KC-390 Millennium jet there.
Embraer's Bosco Da Costa Junior shared the update with ANI. For the civilian aircraft business, it has partnered separately with Adani Group.
“Back in 2023, we did a C-390 demo here in India, where we could meet the entire ecosystem, their own ecosystem and potential partners for that. At that time, we did a very deep analysis of the market, and we chose the Mahindra Group to be our partner for MTA,” Da Costa Junior told ANI.
The MTA is going to replace the Indian Air Force's ageing transport fleet. There is an option to add 50% more.
“So, on the military side, Mahindra is our partner to pursue this case around the transport aircraft. On the Embraer commercial side, from a civilian perspective, Embraer is exploring another avenue with Adani to address the increased demand around connectivity and regional flights,” he said.
“So, Adani is our partner for the civilian side. This is not going to change,” he added.
According to Embraer, Adani may also become its partner for the military transport deal. The Request for Proposal has already been issued.
(This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.)
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