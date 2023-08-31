Embraer taps HAL, Tata for defence aircraft mfg2 min read 31 Aug 2023, 12:17 AM IST
The company is open to any agreement that will propose the best plan and help it penetrate the Indian market
NEW DELHI : Embraer Defense & Security is in talks with five Indian entities, including Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and Tata group, to manufacture defence transport aircraft in India, a top executive at the Brazilian plane maker said. The company hopes to finalize and announce its partner by the end of this year.