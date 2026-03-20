Emcure Pharmaceuticals, which is bringing Novo Nordisk's blockbuster semaglutide to India in an exclusive partnership, is banking on the perceived superiority and brand recognition of the innovator molecule, as a steady stream of weight-loss generics prepare for launch.
Emcure betting on innovator edge in crowded weight-loss drug market
SummarySemaglutide’s patent expired on Friday, and several top Indian drugmakers will launch cheaper generics immediately, with intense competition expected.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals, which is bringing Novo Nordisk's blockbuster semaglutide to India in an exclusive partnership, is banking on the perceived superiority and brand recognition of the innovator molecule, as a steady stream of weight-loss generics prepare for launch.
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