Emcure betting on innovator edge in crowded weight-loss drug market

An intense price war is anticipated as generics launch, undercutting the innovator molecule. Natco Pharma was the first to announce its pricing on Friday - launching the drug at ₹1,290-1,750 per month for its vial dosages, sharply below Novo's ₹8,790 per month for the starting dose in a pen device. Natco’s pen device is roughly 50% cheaper at ₹4,000 per month for the starting dose.