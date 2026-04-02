Emcure halves price of its semaglutide weight loss drug Poviztra after Novo Nordisk patent expiry — check new rates

Emcure Pharmaceuticals on Thursday announced that it has halved the price of its weight management drug Poviztra, a semaglutide injection, in a move aimed at making obesity treatment more affordable for patients.
The company said the starting dose of Poviztra will now be priced at ₹3,999 per month, down from ₹8,790 earlier. Meanwhile, prices across higher doses have been reduced by an average of 47%.
The revised rates will come into effect from 3 April 2026, the company said.
The announcement comes just weeks after semaglutide, the molecule behind Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight-loss drugs such as Ozempic and Wegovy, lost its patent protection in India.
This triggered a wave of launches by domestic pharmaceutical companies, which released cheaper copies or generics, triggering a rush of competition that led to a cut in the drugs' prices by more than half.
Investment bank Jefferies called it a potential "magic-pill moment" for India, predicting the semaglutide market could reach $1 billion domestically with the right pricing and uptake, according to a BBC report.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals has reduced the monthly prices of its weight loss drug Poviztra across all dosage strengths. Here are the revised prices:
According to the company, the price revision will bring the innovator molecule, backed by robust clinical and real-world evidence, within the reach of a significantly larger patient base across the country.
The development comes at a time when obesity and weight-related health conditions are emerging as one of India’s most pressing public health challenges, the company said in an official statement.
“The revised pricing of Poviztra is a step towards making scientifically validated weight-management therapies more accessible and affordable to a wider patient base," said Satish Mehta, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director at Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
India's pharmaceutical industry is currently worth around $60 billion, is expected to double in size by 2030. A large part of this growth comes from the country's strong generic drug manufacturing, BBC reported.
The strength is now leading to intense competition around semaglutide, a drug used for weight loss and diabetes treatment. Until recently, the injection has been quite expensive and mostly used by affluent patients. However, as more Indian companies enter the market and prices fall, the treatment could soon become far more common, the news report said.
Originally developed to treat diabetes, these drugs are now widely used as a game-changer weight loss treatment, offering results that few previous treatments could match. Semaglutide belongs to a class of medicines known as GLP-1 receptor agonists, which mimic a hormone that regulates appetite and blood sugar.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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