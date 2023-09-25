Emcure Pharma plans to launch $400-500 million IPO in 2024, hires Kotak, Jefferies for it1 min read 25 Sep 2023, 05:14 PM IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals is planning to raise $400-500 million from initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, news agency Reuters quoted two sources on Monday. The development revives the listing plans for the pharmaceutical company which it shelved in 2022 as Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupted global markets. The company has hired investment banks JP Morgan, Jefferies and Kotak for the IPO and the sources said that it is targeting a valuation of about $3 billion.