Emcure Pharmaceuticals is tapping influencers and celebrities on social media, in addition to raising awareness among doctors, for its semaglutide brand, Poviztra, as it seeks to capitalise on its head start in the lucrative weight-loss market. The company launched Poviztra in an exclusive partnership with innovator Novo Nordisk in December.

Emcure’s approach spells a changing marketing playbook for drugmakers when it comes to GLP-1s, which go beyond doctors, similar to innovators and health companies' approach in western markets. As the generic market opens up next month, experts expect others to employ similar strategies to gain a foothold in an intensely competitive market.

“We expect that there will be a large portion of usage which will kind of be through a customer pool in terms of going and speaking to the doctor," Samit Mehta, executive director of operations at Emcure, told Mint in an interview.

“In that context, [we are] getting the education out there, using influencers, etc. who have been through similar kinds of issues," Mehta said.

Emcure launched a campaign called Winning Over Obesity in December, partnering with celebrities like M.S. Dhoni and Neha Dhupia, as well as social media influencer-doctors like Dr Tanaya Narendra (dr cuterus on Instagram) to raise awareness about obesity.

The idea is to create a robust patient support system, with a helpline, as well as nutritional counselling and usage guidance, Mehta added.

“What is very important to us is the market-shaping activities that are happening in terms of educating both the medical fraternity as well as [consumers]… there's a lot of consumer awareness already for this product," Vikas Thapar, president of corporate development, strategy and finance, said.

Doctors and drugmakers have cautioned over misinformation around semaglutide being circulated on social media, and have been trying to realign the conversation.

Ahead of the pack

“There’s all kinds of misinformation or scaremongering happening on social media platforms, so it's really more about educating the general population and the doctors about the benefits and safety of the product," Thapar added.

Emcure is also tapping into its strong presence in cardiology, following its partnership with Sanofi for key cardiac brands, to reach more doctors in that segment.

Poviztra is another brand of Wegovy, which is indicated for weight management and cardiovascular risk reduction.

Emcure has a head start in the Indian market, which will soon be inundated with cheaper generics as semaglutide is set to lose patent exclusivity in March.

Others, like Dr Reddy’s and Sun Pharma, have already received regulatory approval and indicated first-day launches.

Poviztra is a semaglutide injection that comes as a once-weekly pen device in five strengths: 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg, 1.0 mg, 1.7 mg, and a maintenance dose of 2.4 mg. The products are priced competitively, starting at roughly ₹2,200 a week, or ₹8,790 per month, and increasing with the strength of the dosage.

Thapar said that the entry of generics will only widen awareness and access, and that Emcure will continue to price its brand competitively.

Experts believe that the massive popularity of weight loss drugs and their perception as lifestyle drugs will reshape the marketing landscape for drugmakers.

“With GLP-1s, the size of the market is so massive, it goes beyond diabetes…because the indication is obesity, it has unlocked a new market. Generic players have understood that this is not just regular marketing," Sujay Shetty, PwC global health industries advisory leader, told Mint, adding that the market growth potential for GLP-1s is vast given that the drug is also being considered for various other health indications.

“This is at the intersection of pharma and consumer markets, leading to the consumerisation of pharma," he said.

Risks of lifestyle perception

However, doctors caution against celebrity endorsements, which have so far fallen squarely within the purview of OTC drugs in India. “While it will get more eyeballs, it is trivialising the science…patients may believe that this is just a cosmetic way to lose weight, but it is a brilliant molecule which has benefits way beyond cosmetic use," Dr Rajiv Kovil, Mumbai-based diabetologist, said.

Doctors have also cautioned against the misuse of the drug for purely cosmetic purposes.

Emcure, which was listed on the stock exchanges in July 2024, posted its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday. It reported a profit after tax of ₹231 crore in Q3FY26, up 48.2% year-on-year. Revenue rose 20.4% YoY to ₹2,363 crore.

The growth was driven by strong performance in both domestic and international businesses.

Its domestic business grew 15.4%, led by strong performance across all key therapies, especially chronic segments such as cardio/diabetic, and aided by new initiatives, the company said in a release.

International business, meanwhile, grew 24.5% with all geographies reporting double-digit growth.