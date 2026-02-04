Emcure taps into celebrities for its weight loss drug, as marketing playbooks change
The Pune-based company is employing a user-first approach, going beyond healthcare providers, as weight-loss drugs continue to attract greater patient interest, signalling a shift in marketing strategies for domestic drugmakers.
Emcure Pharmaceuticals is tapping influencers and celebrities on social media, in addition to raising awareness among doctors, for its semaglutide brand, Poviztra, as it seeks to capitalise on its head start in the lucrative weight-loss market. The company launched Poviztra in an exclusive partnership with innovator Novo Nordisk in December.