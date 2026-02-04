Risks of lifestyle perception

However, doctors caution against celebrity endorsements, which have so far fallen squarely within the purview of OTC drugs in India. “While it will get more eyeballs, it is trivialising the science…patients may believe that this is just a cosmetic way to lose weight, but it is a brilliant molecule which has benefits way beyond cosmetic use," Dr Rajiv Kovil, Mumbai-based diabetologist, said.