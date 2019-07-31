Mumbai: Vymo Inc, a startup that helps sales teams operate more efficiently in a deskless environment, has raised $18 million in a Series B round led by Emergence Capital, a US-based venture capital fund, and existing investor Sequoia Capital India, according to a senior executive.

Emergence is a software and cloud-focused fund with some of the largest software-as-a-service startups (SaaS) such as Salesforce and Zoom Video in its portfolio.

“Series B funding will be primarily used to expand our business in the US, Japan and Asia-Pacific regions. We will also consolidate our growth and leadership position in the CRM (customer relationship management)/SFA (sales force automation) market in India," said Yamini Bhat, CEO, Vymo, in an emailed response.

Founded in 2013 by Bhat in Bengaluru, Vymo last raised a $5 million in a Series A round from Sequoia.

Vymo plans to use the funds to explore businesses such as financial services, and recruit more people.

“The focus is to add depth to our current cases/explore new ones in financial services and related markets and be as relevant to our customers as possible. The team is growing rapidly, and we are adding more talent across the world. We are close to 150 people across seven countries right now," Bhat said.

Vymo’s fundraising comes at a time when a number of software-as-a-service startups in India and with a dual base in the US have begun achieving significant scale and attracting heavy investor interest. The last few months alone have seen two Indian unicorns — firms valued at over $1 billion — emerge from the SaaS sector.

Earlier this month, Icertis, a contract management software platform, raised $115 million led by US-based venture capital firm Greycroft and Premji Invest, the family investment office of billionaire Azim Premji, while last month Druva Inc, which offers cloud data protection and management, has raised $130 million in a new round led by Viking Global Investors.

“The SaaS business is driven by the fact that growth compounds (recurring revenue) and has massive economies of scale. Aside, disruption through Cloud, mobile and AI technologies have enabled startups to impact businesses in ways that were not thought possible earlier," Bhat said.

Global investors such as Tiger Global Management have also aggressively invested in this space, especially in India this year. Mint reported on 19 May that Tiger has invested in nearly 10 startups in the software and B2B space in India this year.