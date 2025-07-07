Emergency plan to bypass the Strait of Hormuz will be a template for future crude emergencies, says Indian Oil chief
Rituraj Baruah , Utpal Bhaskar 14 min read 07 Jul 2025, 05:52 PM IST
Summary
Saudi Arabia and the UAE assured India of uninterrupted supplies through all possible options during the Israel-Iran conflict, which led to uncertainty in the global oil market, says Arvinder Singh Sahney, chairman of Indian Oil.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
NEW DELHI : India's new playbook of having its West Asian oil suppliers on board during the Israel-Iran conflict to bypass the Strait of Hormuz blockade will come into play during future emergencies, said Arvinder Singh Sahney, chairman, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), in an interview.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story