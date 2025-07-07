Nuclear power is a major focus area now. Indian Oil already has a tie-up with Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd, signed in 2011. Several companies are now looking to enter this space. What will be your play in the nuclear and SMR (small modular reactors) space? Did you participate in the request for proposal (RFP) process floated by NPCIL?

We have not participated in the RFP process, but we are looking into it in a renewed manner…It was 10 years ago when we tied up with NPCIL. But now there is a renewed energy to it... These are Bharat SMRs, (with) 220MW (capacity). This is a decent play. People will get into it, and we are also seriously looking into either these ones or the bigger ones... We are looking at both. Because our refineries typically consume that much of the amount given in one of the BSRs. Our bigger refineries are captive consumers for that much amount. So, that is there, but we are looking at both options. We are looking at these ones also, and we are looking at the bigger ones.