New Delhi: By 2030, there will be three shifts that will help shape a more inclusive, empowering and rewarding work environment, according to the 'Future of Work' report by Dell Technologies.

According to the report, the first shift will see human and machine partnerships creating more equitable workplaces by evaluating candidates based on their capabilities, rather than gender, age or class. 86% Indian business leaders expect using new technologies to create equal opportunities by removing human bias in decision-making (Global: 67%)

Shift 2 talks of empowered workers–with a new immersive technology like XR, collaboration among employees will empower workers more than ever before. 91% Indian business leaders plan to use emerging technologies to improve workforce productivity (Global: 86%)

Fluency in artificial intelligence (AI) is the third shift. According to the report, Human Capabilities will not be replaced by AI, it will rather complement and augment human capabilities. A deep understanding of AI and human and machine systems will unlock human potential and set workers apart. It will allow workers to use their skills to manage workflows and accomplish tasks. After all 74% of Indian business leaders would welcome people partnering with machines/robots. (Global: 70%)

“Emerging technologies today are not only creating new possibilities for people to connect and connect more seamlessly, they are also enabling new ways to collaborate in the workplace. As we prepare for the future workforce, organizations will need to realize the potential new technologies can bring into the workplace while also preparing their current workforce with skills they need to succeed," said Alok Ohrie, President and Managing Director, Dell Technologies, India.

According to the report, organizations will need to overcome three key dilemmas in the coming decade, including combating algorithmic bias in hiring; upskilling workers who fall behind and protecting workers’ rights, as work arrangements become more dynamic. In fact, 86% Indian business leaders, expect to use new technologies to create equal opportunities by removing human bias in decision-making and 87% Indian business leaders believe all employees will need to become experts in technology by 2030. Navigating the dilemmas outlined in the report will require a thoughtful, imaginative and forward-looking approach to strengthen human-machine partnerships and re-architect the world of work.