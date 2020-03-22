NEW DELHI : Dubai-based Emirates Airways on Sunday said that it will temporarily suspend passenger operations by 25 March due to travel restrictions following the outbreak of Covid-19 that has claimed thousands of lives globally.

"Today, we made the painful yet pragmatic business decision to temporarily suspend all our passnger flights by Wednesday, 25 March 2020," the airline said in a statement on Sunday.

The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in significantly reduced global travel demand, accelerated by border closures, travel bans and country lockdowns, the airline added.

Globally, over 13, 592 people have died due to COVID-19, while the number of those infected crossed 316, 817 according to the latest data by Johns Hopkins University.

Many governments, including the US, have implemented a temporary travel ban. Indian government has also imposed a temporary ban on foreigners entering the country.

