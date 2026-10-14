Emirates cites infrastructure, flying-rights hurdles at Navi Mumbai, seeks more India flying rights

Adani-owned Navi Mumbai International Airport will need to develop its supporting infrastructure to attract international airlines and expand operations, according to a senior executive at Emirates, India’s largest foreign carrier. The comments come as airlines and the airport operator work through a proposal to shift some international flights from Mumbai’s existing airport to the new facility.
“Until it gets kind of fully built in the ecosystem, I think it’s gonna be difficult for any of the airlines to shift there,” said Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, senior vice president, West Asia and Indian Ocean, commercial operations at Emirates.