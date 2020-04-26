Emirates dips into cash reserve for 500,000 airfare refunds

Emirates is using cash reserves to process refunds as airlines around the world look for ways to handle the aftermath of grounded flights.

With about half-a-million requests pending, the Dubai-based carrier said it’s ramping up the capability to handle 150,000 refunds per month compared with 35,000 before the coronavirus outbreak. The airline plans to clear the backlog by early August.

“We are dipping into our cash reserves by being proactive in processing refunds, but it is our duty and responsibility," President Tim Clark said.

The global airline industry is expected to burn through as much as $61 billion in the second quarter, according to the International Air Transport Association.

Emirates offers customers two other options:

Keep existing ticket for up to 24 months

Exchange the unused portion of the tickets for a travel voucher equivalent to the amount paid for their original booking

