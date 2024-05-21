Emirates flight strikes flock of flamingos in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, kills 40; sparks wildlife protection concerns
Emirates flight EK 508 from Dubai to Mumbai landed safely at Mumbai airport despite damages. Airport authorities confirmed the bird strike; the Mangrove Protection Cell officers said they were searching the area to determine if more birds were affected.
An Emirates flight flying over the Laxmi Nagar area of Pantnagar in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday night struck a flock of flamingos, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 birds. The Emirates flight EK 508 from Dubai-Mumbai reported a bird hit upon arrival at Mumbai airport at 9.18 pm. Despite the hit, the flight which suffered damages, landed safely, as per the Hindustan Times report.