An Emirates flight flying over the Laxmi Nagar area of Pantnagar in Mumbai's Ghatkopar on Monday night struck a flock of flamingos, resulting in the deaths of at least 40 birds. The Emirates flight EK 508 from Dubai-Mumbai reported a bird hit upon arrival at Mumbai airport at 9.18 pm. Despite the hit, the flight which suffered damages, landed safely, as per the Hindustan Times report.

An airport source confirmed the bird hit to HT, stating that the incident was reported immediately upon the flight's arrival. Additional Chief Conservator of Forests (Mangrove Protection Cell), SY Rama Rao, reported the discovery of 36 flamingo bodies in the area and announced a search to determine if more birds were affected.

“The airport authorities have confirmed to us about the bird strike. This has happened closer to Laxmi Nagar (northern end of Ghatkopar East)," said Deepak Khade, Deputy Conservator of the Mangrove Protection Cell, as quoted by HT.

Prashant Bahadure, Range Forest Officer of the Mangrove Protection Cell, added, “I went to the airport, but they didn’t allow me entry. The airport authorities have told us these flamingos were hit by an Emirates flight. We got a call from the local residents, and the incident may have happened between 8:40 pm and 8:50 pm. Our team was on the spot at 9:15 pm," reported HT.

Environmental activist D Stalin from NGO Vanshakti suggested that the new power lines through the sanctuary area might be causing disorientation among the birds, leading to the incident.

“What caused the birds to fly into the aeroplane, etc., are being investigated. My theory is the new power lines through the sanctuary area are causing disorientation to the birds. It should have never been permitted. Alternate routes were many. While giving permissions for power lines (earlier, it was not allowed inside sanctuaries), the wildlife board meekly surrendered to the power company. The Thane Creek Wildlife Sanctuary was bulldozed and towers erected," Stalin was quoted by HT.

Stalin also speculated about a potential indirect connection to the Navi Mumbai airport project. “Wetlands in the NRI complex area and TS Chanakya lakes are home to flamingo flocks. Since last month, efforts have been made to disturb the birds there and get the water bodies to be brought under construction. If someone or some people had chased the birds out at night, the flocks might have attempted to fly towards Thane Creek and, in the process, met with the accident," he said, as per the report.

