Emirates Group Security, GMR Aviation Academy to offer airport security training

The MoU will enable GMRAA and EGS to jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online and conventional classroom settings.
1 min read . 05:21 PM IST Rhik Kundu

  • The aim will be to educate and train aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures in accordance with national and international legislation

NEW DELHI: Emirates Group Security (EGS) and GMR Aviation Academy (GMRAA) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote cooperation for development and exchange of information, technical expertise, and experiences in aviation security.

The MoU will enable GMRAA and EGS to jointly offer more than 75 aviation and security courses in both online and conventional classroom settings - certificates, diplomas, undergraduate and postgraduate - to thousands of professionals in India as well as in the Middle East and Asia, the statement said.

"The aim will be to educate and train aviation security personnel to plan, coordinate, and implement a broad range of airport security measures in accordance with national and international legislation, in a bid to address new and emerging challenges being faced by the industry," it said.

"The efforts are part of wider critical initiatives to support the safe restoration of mobility and air travel across different regions," it added.

At present, GMRAA offers various courses related to airport, cargo, shipping, aircraft mro, aerospace, dangerous goods, fire fighting, safety management system, customer service, retail, warehouse management, perishable handling as well as other technology, industrial, commercial, technical, and soft-skill trainings.

EGS offers a comprehensive range of aviation security services internationally and in the UAE, and helps safeguard customers, employees and company assets against acts of unlawful interference.

"Our vision at EGS is to strengthen the global aviation community by providing AVSEC industry professionals with comprehensive, cutting-edge education and training," said Abdulla Al Hashimi, Divisional Senior Vice President of Emirates Group Security.

"By investing in our workforce, and the global aviation community, we can bridge the gap between borders and create a tight-knit network of individuals capable of rising to any challenge," he added.

