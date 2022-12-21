Emirates ILT20 perfect vehicle for Zee re-entry into sports biz: Rahul Johri

The inaugural edition of ILT20 will see six franchises, including three owners of the IPL franchises—Reliance Industries (Mumbai Indians), Shah Rukh Khan (Kolkata Knight Riders), and GMR Group (Delhi Capitals)—as well as the owners of MI Emirates, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Dubai Capitals. Other franchise owners include football club Manchester United owner Glazer Family’s Lancer Capital (Desert Vipers), Capri Global (Sharjah Warriors), and the Adani Group (Gulf Giants). All three had bid but lost in the auction conducted by BCCI for two new IPL franchises last year.

