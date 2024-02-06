Emirates, one of the flag carriers of the United Arab Emirates, has announced a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders in partnership with VFS Global. The service is exclusively available to Indian passport holders who have a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency and have booked their travel with the airline. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We’ve partnered with VFS Global to introduce a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with us. The new process will help customers skip queues when arriving in Dubai," Emirates said in a post on X (formerly called Twitter).

The initiative, which started on February 1, allows travellers to bypass the visa-on-arrival queue upon arriving in Dubai. The 14-day single entry visa service is fulfilled by the Dubai Visa Processing Centre (DVPC). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read | From punishing unlisted live-in relationships to ban on bigamy — UCC Highlights The issuance of visas remains at the absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs, the Dubai-based airlines said.

Dubai continues to be the top destination of Indian travellers, offering an array of attractions and accommodation options suitable to meet every taste, age and budget. It’s also home to a vibrant Indian community that frequently welcomes family and friends from India and around the world.

Dubai Tourism statistics indicate that the city witnessed an impressive influx of 2 million overnight visitors from India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Participate Daily & get a chance to win an iPhone 15 and smartwatches Answer today's question below! Play Now

Also Read | Nykaa Q3 Results: Net profit up 106% to ₹ 17.5 crore; 5 key highlights The Emirates currently serves nine destinations in India with 167 weekly flights, connecting travellers to Dubai and onwards to a global network of more than 140 destinations. The airline’s network in India includes Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Thiruvananthapuram.

Emirates operated its inaugural flight to India on October 25, 1985 as it touched down at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport from the Dubai International Airport.

Also Read | Indians DO NOT need visas to travel to Iran starting February 4 Passengers can book their flights through Emirates' website, where they have the option to ‘manage an existing booking,’ which will take them to the ‘apply for a UAE visa’ section. After being redirected to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, all the terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process are stated. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!