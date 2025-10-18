Emirates NBD to invest ₹26,580 crore for majority stake in RBL Bank

Emirates NBD Bank will invest ₹26,580 crore to acquire a majority stake in RBL Bank, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

“Considered and Approved Fund raise of up to INR 268,53,27,78,080 (Twenty Six Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty Three Crores Twenty Seven Lakhs Seventy Eight Thousand and Eighty) from Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C) (“Investor”)," RBL Bank said.