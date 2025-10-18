Emirates NBD to invest ₹26,580 crore for majority stake in RBL Bank

Emirates NBD Bank plans to invest 26,580 crore to acquire a majority stake in RBL Bank, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Riya R Alex
Updated18 Oct 2025, 06:53 PM IST
Mint Image
Mint Image

Emirates NBD Bank will invest 26,580 crore to acquire a majority stake in RBL Bank, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

“Considered and Approved Fund raise of up to INR 268,53,27,78,080 (Twenty Six Thousand Eight Hundred and Fifty Three Crores Twenty Seven Lakhs Seventy Eight Thousand and Eighty) from Emirates NBD Bank (P.J.S.C) (“Investor”)," RBL Bank said.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)

RBL BankInvestment
Get Latest real-time updates

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsCompaniesNewsEmirates NBD to invest ₹26,580 crore for majority stake in RBL Bank
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.