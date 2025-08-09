Emirates' new rule bans power bank use on board: What do IndiGo, Air India, other airlines mandate?

Emirates flights have banned the use of power banks while on board, with the new rule set to come into effect starting October 1.

Although passengers can still carry one power bank on board, but will no longer be allowed to charge any personal devices using the same, Emirates airlines said in its release.

What do IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, other airlines say Here's what other airlines including IndiGo, Air India, among others mandate about power banks:

IndiGo : Power banks allowed in Cabin baggage. Power must be visible on the battery,over 160Wh (Watt-hours) not allowed.

: Power banks allowed in Cabin baggage. Power must be visible on the battery,over 160Wh (Watt-hours) not allowed. Air India: Power banks are considered spare batteries, and have to be carried in hand baggae. The Tata Group airline mandates that the battery must be packed individually to prevent short circuits. Each passenger is allowed to carry only a maximum of 2 spare batteries.

SpiceJet: Allows power banks in cabin baggage only, with specific restrictions based on their capacity. Power banks with a capacity up to 100 Watt-hours are generally permitted.

Allows power banks in cabin baggage only, with specific restrictions based on their capacity. Power banks with a capacity up to 100 Watt-hours are generally permitted. Akasa Air allows passengers to carry power banks in their cabin baggage. Emirates bans power banks: 5 points to know Starting October 1, the following rules will come into effect for all Emirates flights:

Power banks may not be used to charge any personal devices onboard. 2. Charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted.

3. Power banks can not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of the flyer.

4. All Emirates flyers may carry one power bank that is under 100 Watt Hours.

5. All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available.

Why the change? Emirates, in its release stated that the change has been made to “reduce risks associated with power banks by prohibiting their use while onboard the aircraft.”

Which other airlines have banned power bank use? Recently, Singapore Airlines banned the use of power banks on flights, which went into effect on April 1. However, passengers can carry power banks not above 100Wh in cabin baggage.