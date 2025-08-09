Emirates' new rule bans power bank use on board: What do IndiGo, Air India, other airlines mandate?

Emirates flights have banned the use of power banks while on board, with the new rule set to come into effect starting October 1.
Although passengers can still carry one power bank on board, but will no longer be allowed to charge any personal devices using the same, Emirates airlines said in its release.
Here's what other airlines including IndiGo, Air India, among others mandate about power banks:
Starting October 1, the following rules will come into effect for all Emirates flights:
2. Charging a power bank using the aircraft’s power supply is not permitted.
3. Power banks can not be placed in the overhead stowage bin onboard the aircraft and must now be placed in the seat pocket or in a bag under the seat in front of the flyer.
4. All Emirates flyers may carry one power bank that is under 100 Watt Hours.
5. All power banks accepted for transport must have capacity rating information available.
Emirates, in its release stated that the change has been made to “reduce risks associated with power banks by prohibiting their use while onboard the aircraft.”
Recently, Singapore Airlines banned the use of power banks on flights, which went into effect on April 1. However, passengers can carry power banks not above 100Wh in cabin baggage.
Etihad Airways, Flydubai also have similar rules in place, banning the use of power banks while on board.