Emirates offers free hotel stay with your Dubai layover: How to book service

If you're planning to stop in Dubai for over 10 hours, Emirates airline might throw in a free hotel stay. The announcement comes as a major step to boost traveller confidence.

This comes as United Arab Emirates flag carrier is resuming its Dubai Connect service on 1 December this year, making travel a bit easier for people navigating flight schedules altered by the novel coronavirus crisis.

The Dubai-based Emirates Airline had suspended all its passenger flights from 25 March as the United Arab Emirates halted all inbound, outbound and transit passenger flights in its effort to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The benefits will be open to any passenger ticking the box, regardless of whether they have paid thousands for first class or hundreds for an economy ticket.

What you need to book the service

To book the service, one needs to be a transit passenger, travelling on two Emirates flights. However, you have to use the best available connection for your chosen journey, so no cheating by booking a plane with a longer layover.

You might qualify for a complimentary night at a four- or five-star hotel, plus airport ground transfers, meals at the hotel, and assistance with your UAE visa on arrival, if required, if your layover is between 10 and 24 hours, according to reports.

Where can you expect to stay

The Dubai-based airline can put passengers up at an alternative accommodation or at the four-star Copthorne Hotel Dubai or the five-star Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre.

Reportedly, business and first class passengers might get a stay at the Dubai International Hotel at Dubai Airport, depending on availability, and given access to Emirates' Dubai Connect airport lounge.

The Emirates' Dubai Connect airport lounge has facilities for eating, drinking and unwinding, and economy passengers on longer stopovers will also get the chance to hang out.

Few months back, the UAE airlines had announced that they shall cover all Covid-19 and quarantine costs for customers. Anyone flying Emirates, irrespective of destination or class, will be covered for no added costs.

