Emirates to expand flights to 62 destinations in August

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 05:35 PM IST Bloomberg

Emirates to expand its passenger network to 62 destinations in August as the world’s largest long-haul airline ramps up operations, the Dubai-based airline will resume flights to Tehran from July 17, Guangzhou from July 25, Addis Ababa from Aug. 1 and Oslo from Aug 4,

Emirates plans to expand its passenger network to 62 destinations in August as the world’s largest long-haul airline ramps up operations.

The Dubai-based airline will resume flights to Tehran from July 17, Guangzhou from July 25, Addis Ababa from Aug 1 and Oslo from Aug 4, according to a statement. All flights will be operated with the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft.

Emirates on Wednesday restarted flying Airbus SE A380 superjumbos to London and Paris. It plans to deploy A380s on the Amsterdam route, and add a second daily A380 service to London Heathrow from Aug 1.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

