‘Emirates will add to Air India’s success’1 min read . Updated: 22 Mar 2023, 12:12 AM IST
New Delhi: Air India, owned by Tata Sons, will not be a threat to Emirates, but as a partner, the UAE’s flag carrier can help the Indian airline succeed, Tim Clark, president, Emirates, said
New Delhi: Air India, owned by Tata Sons, will not be a threat to Emirates, but as a partner, the UAE’s flag carrier can help the Indian airline succeed, Tim Clark, president, Emirates, said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×