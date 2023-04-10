One of the leading public sector lenders, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has hiked its benchmark lending rates by 5 basis points on various tenures. The new rates will come into effect from April 12th. With the latest hike, EMIs on term loans linked to the respective benchmark rates will likely go up as well.

With effect from April 12, the bank will raise the Marginal Cost of Funds Based Lending Rate (MCLR) by 5 bps on overnight tenure to 7.95%. Currently, the rate is 7.9%.

Also, the bank will hike 1-year MCLR by 5 bps to 8.60% from the current 8.55%.

MCLR on the remaining tenures is unchanged. BoB continues to impose 8.40% MCLR on a six-months tenure, 8.30% on a three-months, and 8.20% on a one-months period.

Earlier, on Monday, the bank announced its balance sheets performance for the fourth quarter of FY23.

As per the regulatory filing, in Q4FY23, the bank's total deposits stood at ₹12,03,604 crore --- up by 13% YoY and 4.7% QoQ. Meanwhile, the bank's global gross advances stood at ₹9,73,703 crore, soaring by 19% YoY and 5.4% QoQ.

Domestic advances of BoB stood at ₹7,99,578 crore up by 16.9% YoY and 5.2% QoQ. Whereas domestic retail advances came in at ₹1,78,223 crore --- surging by 26.9% YoY and 6.8% QoQ.

As of March 31, 2023, the bank's total business k crossed the ₹21 trillion milestone. In Q4FY23, the total business of the bank grew by 16.8 % YoY to ₹21.77 trillion versus ₹18.64 trillion in Q4FY22.

Gaurav Jani – Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher said, "Our FY23 estimates for BoB could be upgraded by 3-5% basis better loan growth and NIMs; while FY24/25E estimates could increase by 2-3%."

Jani's note added, "basis HDFCB and BoB nos. it is getting increasingly clear that system loan growth for Q4FY23 might surprise positively. Although FY24E loan growth remains crucial."

Further, he said, "CASA deposits for the system could have also seen a pick-up in Q4 which would bode well for banks cushioning NIMs to an extent (assuming accretion in linear thru the quarter)."

On valuation, Jani's note said, "BoB trades at 0.95x/0.83x FY24/25E ABV; we have a BUY with TP at 220."

On BSE, BoB's share price closed at ₹166.20 apiece broadly flat compares to the previous print. The lender's market cap is over ₹85,948 crore.