EMIs to go up soon as Bank of Baroda hikes lending rates by 5 bps from 12 April2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:15 PM IST
- Bank of Baroda has hiked benchmark MCLR rates by 5 bps on two tenures. These new rates will come into effect from April 12.
One of the leading public sector lenders, Bank of Baroda (BoB) has hiked its benchmark lending rates by 5 basis points on various tenures. The new rates will come into effect from April 12th. With the latest hike, EMIs on term loans linked to the respective benchmark rates will likely go up as well.
