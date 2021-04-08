Securities firm Emkay Global Financial Services has tied up with Stockal, a global investment platform to help its clients to invest in US -listed stocks and securities.

Through this association, clients will be provided access to thematic investments that are available in the US equity market. These may include the FAANG stocks as they have been contributing to the rise in the US markets in the past few years due to their potential to disrupt the current and future technology landscape, a press release said.

High Net-worth Individuals (HNIs) in India have shown interest in investing overseas, especially the US and the European markets, it said. "With most global companies looking to list in the US stock exchanges to raise funds, investment in the US market provides exposure to the best equity assets around the world," the release said.

Investment in the US market also comes with the currency appreciation factor, given the history of the greenback’s appreciation year-on-year against the INR, it said.

"Diversification is critical as it reduces risk and helps optimise the gains. The US markets, through equities and exchange traded funds offers one of the most interesting avenues to diversify," Ashish Ranawade, Head of Products, ‎Emkay Wealth Management, said.

The average annual returns from the US market have been almost 14% in the past 10 years, whereas the same was around 13% for the Indian market, the release said.

"The fact that US equities have been one of the greatest wealth creators makes them an obvious choice for an investor’s portfolio. This tie-up with Stockal will help provide the global access to our clients wanting to make a beginning through smaller investment sizes," Ranawade said.

Emkay Global is headquartered in Mumbai and offers its clients investment avenues in investment banking, institutional broking, private wealth management, and financial products distribution.

