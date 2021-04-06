NEW DELHI: Operations of the country's largest airline, InterGlobe Aviation Limited-operated IndiGo, were disrupted in Goa on Tuesday because of a strike by employees belonging to a ground handling subsidiary of the airline, the company said in a statement.

"Flights are operating as scheduled with a slight delay. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are working towards getting reinforcements to ensure a continued hassle-free and on time travel experience for our passengers," the airline said.

Employees of Agile Airport Services, a ground handling company owned by IndiGo, on Tuesday demanded immediate increment to their salaries, which led to disruptions and delays in flights.

Meanwhile, the airline said only a section of employees were involved in the strike. It said employees' demand for a salary hike will be addressed next month.

"Employees of Agile, a 100% subsidiary company of IndiGo, have always received their salaries on time. We have not had any terminations even during the pandemic over the last one year," IndiGo said in the statement.

"Despite this, a small section of them in Goa have caused disruption at work, asking for an immediate increment, while it has been promised to be included in the salary for Apr 2021," it added.

