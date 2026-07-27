Employee work-hour rules: Why Infosys’ time-tracking system triggered ₹1.90 crore fine in France

Indian IT services major Infosys has been fined €175,000 (around ₹1.90 crore) by a French labour regulator after its employee working time recording system was found to be non-compliant with local labour laws.

The company, however, said the penalty is not expected to have any material impact on its financial performance, operations, or overall business.

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In a stock exchange filing dated 25 July 2026, Infosys said it had received a communication from DRIEETS Île-de-France regarding the recovery of the monetary penalty.

According to the filing, the French labour authority concluded that Infosys' system for recording employees' working hours did not fully satisfy the country's legal requirements. The regulator identified deficiencies in the system's reliability, auditability, and monitoring capabilities for certain categories of employees.

Following its review, the authority imposed a total fine of €175,000 on the company.

Infosys did not specify which categories of employees were covered by the regulator's findings. The company also did not disclose whether the French authority had instructed it to make changes to its existing working time recording system to address the compliance issues.

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Despite the regulatory action, Infosys emphasised that the penalty is not significant enough to affect its business. The company stated that the fine would have no material impact on its financial statements, operational performance, or any other business activities.

The IT major also explained the timing of its disclosure, noting that it did not immediately inform the stock exchanges after receiving the communication because it needed time to verify the details and assess the appropriate course of action before making the information public.

While the French labour regulator has imposed the €175,000 fine over shortcomings in Infosys' employee time-tracking system, the company has maintained that the matter is limited in nature and does not materially affect its financial position, operations, or long-term business prospects.

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Infosys names veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as CEO Infosys has appointed company veteran Ashiss Kumar Dash as its next Chief Executive Officer, betting on his extensive industry experience and US market expertise to accelerate growth as artificial intelligence reshapes the global technology services landscape.

India's second-largest IT services company announced that Dash will take charge as CEO from 1 April, returning to the company's headquarters in Bengaluru after serving in California.

The leadership transition comes at a critical time for Infosys as enterprise customers increasingly adopt AI technologies, prompting traditional IT service providers to adapt their business models and expand their AI capabilities.

Alongside the management announcement, Infosys also lowered its full-year revenue growth forecast, reflecting continued caution in global technology spending and a slower pace of client decision-making.

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Dash has spent more than 30 years at Infosys and currently serves as an Executive Vice President based in Los Angeles. In his current role, he oversees a broad business portfolio spanning more than a dozen industry verticals, giving him deep exposure to key global clients and emerging technology trends.

As CEO, Dash will be responsible for steering Infosys through an evolving competitive environment marked by subdued enterprise technology budgets and the rapid rise of AI-driven software and automation solutions.

The appointment signals Infosys' intention to rely on experienced internal leadership to strengthen client relationships, accelerate AI-led transformation initiatives, and revive revenue growth as the global IT services industry undergoes one of its biggest technological shifts in decades.

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