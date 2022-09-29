These trends also point towards a greater attrition level in the industry. As per Xpheno data shared with Mint, in the IT services sector itself, 23% of talent has had one or more career movements over the last 12-month period. With the tech sector recording heightened attrition rates across all major players, ranging from 8% to 37%, the talent movement rate of 23% is in line with the average attrition rates seen in the Industry, it said. Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a staffing solutions company, said that companies need to re-evaluate their “hiring and retaining strategies to check high attrition and retain employees".