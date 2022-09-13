Employees in this company get 10% salary hike during notice period! Here's why

Any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time: Gorilla founder Jon Franko
At a time when moonlighting by employees, 18 hour-day work culture , interview at 11pm on a Sunday night have made headlines, a marketing agency in United States have said that they will pay their employees to leave! A 10% hike in their salary to leave the organisation.
That's right! Employees get paid to leave!
Marketing agency Gorilla's founder Jon Franko took to LinkedIn to share a plan of what he term ‘smooth transition’ between an outgoing employee, a new employee and the company.
Franko wrote on LinkedIn, “From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks’ notice will be given a 10% salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months".
The founder adds, 'and we promise, no hard feelings."
Franko explains that the rider of serving a notice period of three months allows the company to plan ahead, hire a new person and conduct a smooth transitioning between all of them This trumps, what Franko calls ‘normal two-week sprint’.
Franko says the they would not want their employees to leave, however 'we're fools to think they're all going to retire with us'. Highlighting the reality of recent employee trends, Franko says, “our approach is to make transitions as seamless as possible".
The Gorilla founder says that the hike in salary during notice period with the rider that the employees serve a three-month notice period encourages their people to do something different if they're feeling stuck or in the wrong place. 'It also gives us time to prepare for how we'll move forward,' Franko added.
The founder presented an example of an employee with whom they went through the same thing. From Franko's narrative, the practice feels like a huge success.
"Recently, this was exercised by one of our own. Great person, great Gorilla, and EXTREMELY talented in the role. BUT, he was ready for something different. So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We "shook hands", bumped his salary 10% and began our search. We've found someone to fill the role, the departing employee has some great leads and we'll be working with both to prep for a smooth transition," Franko narrated.
While some lauded the effort of Gorilla, some pointed out plausible loopholes in the plan. "Sounds like a pretty good plan, but how long does someone have to stay before they can utilise it?" asked Jason Jones, a PLC technician at Refresco in Ohio. "I’m sure if there are stipulations as to how long you must be there before you can do the six weeks notice pay bump. If not, once the word is out, you’ll get people giving six weeks' notice on their first day of orientation."
This comes at a time when industry observers have noted that despite fewer job offers, 25-35% of candidates are dropping out just before joining, across most sectors, according to industry observers.
