Employees in this company get 10% salary hike during notice period! Here's why

"Recently, this was exercised by one of our own. Great person, great Gorilla, and EXTREMELY talented in the role. BUT, he was ready for something different. So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We "shook hands", bumped his salary 10% and began our search. We've found someone to fill the role, the departing employee has some great leads and we'll be working with both to prep for a smooth transition," Franko narrated.