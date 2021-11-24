Employees of IDBI AMC oppose merger with LIC Mutual Fund

A separate document prepared by the employees highlighted that IDBI AMC is a profitable concern and is being merged with a loss-making asset management company. “Common sense would suggest that IDBI AMC should have taken over LIC AMC and not the other way round as the parent would remain the same. Also, there is a lot of interest in the asset management business from players who have been keen to set up their AMC business. So for AMC’s such as IDBI AMC, open market sourcing would have given the exchequer higher valuation," the document said. A previous attempt to sell IDBI AMC to Muthoot Finance failed because of objections by the Reserve Bank of India. IDBI AMC had average assets under management (AUM) of ₹4,120 crore for the quarter ended March, whereas LIC AMC had ₹16,927 crore, according to data on the website of the Association of Mutual Funds in India.