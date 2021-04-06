Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Employees of IndiGo subsidiary go on strike in Goa, flights slightly delayed

Premium
Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
1 min read . 05:48 PM IST PTI

A section of employees of IndiGo subsidiary Agile went on a strike on Tuesday in Goa demanding an immediate pay increment, causing the airline's flights to be slightly delayed

NEW DELHI : A section of employees of IndiGo subsidiary Agile went on a strike on Tuesday in Goa demanding an immediate pay increment, causing the airline's flights to be slightly delayed.

In response to this, the airline issued a statement saying, "Employees of Agile, a 100% subsidiary company of IndiGo, have always received their salaries on time."

The airline has not had any terminations even during the pandemic over the last one year, it further said, adding, "Despite this, a small section of them in Goa have caused disruption at work, asking for an immediate increment, while it has been promised to be included in the salary for April 2021."

Flights are operating as scheduled with a slight delay, IndiGo said.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers and are working towards getting reinforcements to ensure a continued hassle-free and on-time travel experience for our passengers," it added.

Indian airlines have been badly hit by the coronavirus-induced economic crisis. Majority of them, including IndiGo, last year took drastic measures like pay cuts and firing of employees to reduce costs.

