Global engineering, manufacturing and technology solutions company Cyient has decided to implement a 12-week gender-neutral parental leave policy across its offices globally.

Under the policy, all employees of the company can avail of up to 12 weeks of paid leave after the birth or adoption of their child.

"Building an inclusive culture needs inclusive policies and practices. As a parent and a member of the global tech industry, I vouch for policies that challenge gender stereotypes and celebrate diversity," said Krishna Bodanapu, the managing director and CEO of Cyient.

"I am confident our gender-neutral policy will empower all new parents globally at Cyient and provide a better opportunity to share childcare responsibilities," he added.

The company feels that its new policy will be especially of help for employees in countries where mandated parental leave policies are not sufficient for new parents or they do not apply to primary and secondary caregivers.

According to PNSV Narasimham, the president and chief human resources officer of Cyient, the gender-neutral leave is in line with the company's "value first philosophy".

"This policy will help new parents spend quality time with their families," said Narasimham.

This policy applies to all Cyient employees globally, effective immediately.

As per Indian law, female employees of establishments with 10 or more workers can take 26 weeks of paid leave, up to eight weeks of which can be claimed before the delivery of the child.

In the case of mothers who adopt, the paid leave can be granted for up to 12 weeks.

While there is no provision for paternity leave under the Indian labour law, under the Central Civil Services (Leave) Rules, 1972, male government employees are entitled to paternity leave of 15 days before or within six months of the delivery of the child.

