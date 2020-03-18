Employers encourage social distancing, work from home amid Covid scare

NEW DELHI : Employers across the country are finding new ways to ensure social distancing measures are enforced at their workplace. This includes reducing the number of employees who are coming in to work, asking employees to work from home wherever possible, cordoning off common access areas such as, gyms, creches within offices, restricting entry of external visitors, and using video conferencing facilities wherever required. But concerns still linger over workers that are employed in factories, where companies said they are following basic precautions such as sanitization, and giving leave to employees who show any symptoms of the disease.

Local arm of Japanese electronics company Panasonic has cordoned off access to public spaces such as gyms, and creches at its offices across India. More employees are being encouraged to work from home, thereby reducing the number of people at its offices. The Japanese electronics goods maker has 13,000 employees in India, including staff at its plants.

“At office premises, we are exercising social distancing, self-quarantine in-case of any flu like symptoms and have placed sanitizers for our employees across locations. We have also strengthened our IT systems and given remote access through important platforms to ensure seamless business continuity, in case the situation prolongs. In addition, issued advisories, conducted online trainings for our shop floor associates, technicians to take due precautions when dealing with customers," a company spokesperson said. Panasonic India has advsied against unnecessary travel, encouraged employees to take meetings online, and given the flexibility of working from home.

Mumbai-based Godrej Industries has cancelled any large scale event or public gathering scheduled to take place in any of the company's global offices. “Wherever possible, for office-based roles, we are actively encouraging people to work from home, while we ensure business continuity. We have also suspended all business related international and domestic travel and moved critical meetings to video conferences," Sumit Mitra, head, group human resources, and corporate services, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies said. The company has also requested any team member who has a travel history to countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan, in the last few weeks, to notify their manager and HR partner and work from home for two weeks post their return to India.

These measures to isolate employees, and maintain social distancing come as a confirmed case of Covid-19 emerged among an employee working at a large corporate park in Bengaluru. Moreover, globally, large and small businesses, are encouraging employees wherever possible, to work remotely, especially as countries grapple to contain the spread of the highly contagious Covid-19 disease. Closer home, large companies including Amazon, Swiggy, Hindustan Unilever, Ford India, Infosys, among others, have advised employees to work from home wherever possible.

In the state of Karnataka, IT companies have been issued a “strict advisory" by the government to extend the option to limit the spread Covid-19, Mint reported earlier. Moreover, on Tuesday, Gurugram issued an advisory directing MNC’s, technology firms, and BPO’s to exercise the option of work from home until March 31.

Companies said they are also urging women--who are expecting--to work from home. “All pregnant employees have been encouraged to work from home starting last week," said Shamita Ghosh, head, human resources, at online ticketing platform BookMyShow that has 1,500 employees in India said. The company has also instituted a work from home policy has for all remaining employees for the short-term. This applies to the company’s overseas employees as well. The company has also shelved any work-related travel; while encouraging employees to conduct business via calls and video conferencing.

At Mumbai-based packaged consumer goods firm, Marico India, employees have been advised to avoid large gatherings and maintain social distancing. “We have also ensured no visitors policy for the time being. Members have the discretion to decide to work from home if they feel the need," a company spokesperson said. Such members have been provided with laptops and necessary IT infrastructure to enable efficient working from home. "Additionally, we are also taking adequate precautions for on field staff in sales and our manufacturing units. We are ensuring only presence of minimal essential staff at offices in compliance with the government regulations," the company spokesperson added.

A spokesperson at media company Viacom18 said it is encouraging work from home until end of this month. “To amplify efforts in the direction of social distancing, we have started using only telecommunications tools to conduct all meetings, both with internal teams as well as external partners. We have also postponed all non essential travel across board," the spokesperson said in response from query from Mint.