Employers’ intent to hire freshers has risen by 30% in the first half of this year (January- June 2022) compared to the previous half year (July-December 2021), according to the latest Career Outlook Report by TeamLease EdTech. While only 17% companies were keen to increase their fresher pool in H2 of 2021, more than 47% companies have expressed their intent to hire freshers in the in the current half year.

The IT sector is leading the intent to hire freshers with 57% employers willing to hire. From a geographic distribution perspective, Bengaluru has emerged as the most favourable city for freshers with 59% companies keen to increase their hiring. Additionally, Mumbai (43%) and Delhi (39%) are also among the top cities for freshers. Apart from IT, the other sector that has seen an uptick in the hiring sentiment is hospitality and travel (2%).

The hiring intent across all categories of job seekers in India, fresher or experienced, has risen to 50% from 31% over the same duration last year.

The top job roles freshers can expect to be employed in are digital marketing executive, artificial intelligence engineer, technical writer, full stack developer, and supply chain analyst. Top domain skills that employers expect freshers to possess are data analytics, investment banking, cyber security, augmented reality/virtual reality (AR/VR), and content writing.

Top soft skills employers expect freshers to possess are analytical thinking and innovation, stress management, communication skills, emotional intelligence and a positive attitude. Freshers can improve their employability with in-demand courses in digital marketing, database administration, AI and data science.

"The 30% overall jump in hiring sentiment is a reflection of this growth. The economic revival and focus on growth are the key reasons driving the upbeat movement. The initiatives taken on the academic front to create skilled talent by bridging the skill gap, is also aiding the hiring positivity. Universities are increasingly adopting technology amalgamated skill based vocational learning and apprenticeship linked degrees which will enable our youth as well as increase the confidence of corporates in freshers," said Shantanu Rooj, founder & CEO, TeamLease EdTech.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.