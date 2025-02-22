‘Employment opportunities for 1,300 people’: Assam CM inaugurates Reliance’s new Campa Cola bottling plant in Guwahati

Reliance Consumer Products, on Saturday, February 22, announced that the company has inaugurated a new Campa and Beverages Bottling Plant in Guwahati, Assam, according to a social media post on platform X.

The Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance group firm has set up a bottling facility in partnership with Jericho Foods and Beverages, an Assam-based business house. The new facility is aimed to generate 1,300 new jobs in the State.

According to the official release, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) firm is moving towards expanding its presence in the Campa portfolio in the North Eastern regions of the nation.

Factory Capacity The facility, which has a 6 lakh square foot area, will be among the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region. The plant will have an initial production capacity of more than 10 crore litres of carbonated soft drinks (CSD) and close to 18 crore litres of packaged drinking water to address consumer demand, according to the official release.

“Our operations here will generate new employment opportunities, directly contributing to local economic growth. This expansion is a key step in our strategy of reviving India’s heritage brands while fostering sustainable development for the region,” said Ketan Mody, the chief operating officer (COO) of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd.

According to the official release, the plant will manufacture popular beverages, which include Campa Cola, Campa Orange, Campa Lemon, Power Up, and packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water brands.

Assam CM's Support The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, supported and appreciated Reliance's initiative to open up a plant in Assam.

“I believe that this brand will grow from strength to strength and will have an opportunity to expand more. I wish all the best to Reliance Consumer Products Limited, as well as to Jericho,” said Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, at the inauguration event.

The chief minister also highlighted the brand Campa's product offering at an affordable price segment, which reportedly serves as an advantage to the firm's flagship product Campa Cola.

“While they are giving at an affordable price, they are not compromising with the quality, which is at par with other global standards,” he said.

