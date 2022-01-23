In late November, the Omicron coronavirus variant flared in the U.K. Switzerland imposed a quarantine on travelers from the country, ensnaring Mr. Horta-Osório on a trip back from London. Through a health adviser working with Credit Suisse, he sought a government waiver so that he could go to the office for meetings, according to the people familiar with his travel. The waiver was refused, and a few days later Mr. Horta-Osório headed to meetings in Madrid, unaware that the Swiss rules didn’t allow for people subject to quarantine to depart.