Encalm looks beyond airport lounges to build ₹5,000 crore hospitality business

Gurugram-based Encalm Hospitality is looking to develop large premium hotels in metros and motels along highways as it expands beyond airport lounges, targeting a ₹5,000-crore business over the next five years.
Initially, it plans to acquire land for large five-star hotels in metros such as Delhi and Chennai, group chief executive Vikas Sharma told Mint in an exclusive interview.
“We want to become a ₹5,000 crore company and we want to spend the next two years consolidating our existing businesses, making them more efficient, and then increase revenue from there,” Sharma said.